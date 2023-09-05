The Debate Over Paid Mods Reignites with Release of Starfield DLSS Crack

The controversy surrounding paid mods has resurfaced once again with the recent release of a crack for the highly anticipated Starfield DLSS mod. Modder PureDark has been at the center of the storm, offering their advanced Starfield DLSS3 mod exclusively to Patreon supporters who pay a monthly fee of $5. The mod uses Digital Rights Management (DRM) as an authenticator, but it does not require an active Patreon membership.

Starfield, which launched in early access on September 1, does not officially include support for Nvidia’s popular Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. Instead, it only supports AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). This decision has drawn criticism from PC gamers who suspect that it is linked to a deal between AMD and Bethesda, making AMD the exclusive PC partner for Starfield. However, AMD has stated that there is nothing preventing Bethesda from adding DLSS support if they choose to do so.

PureDark’s Starfield DLSS2 mod, available for free on NexusMods, gained popularity among the PC gaming community. Its DLSS3 counterpart, which offers frame-generation and upscaling on newer Nvidia GPUs, was made available exclusively to PureDark’s Patreon members. Now, a crack for the mod has emerged as a response to PureDark’s decision to monetize their work.

This situation has reignited the long-standing debate over paid mods. While some believe that modders have the right to charge for their creations, others argue that it goes against the spirit of modding. The introduction of paid mods on Valve’s Steam Workshop in 2015 faced significant backlash, ultimately leading to the program’s cancellation.

PureDark has not shown any intention of reversing their decision to charge for their mods, even with the existence of the crack. Bethesda and Nvidia have yet to comment on the mod or its crack, but it may spark further legal discussions within their respective teams.

As Starfield continues to gain popularity in its early access release, players are encouraged to check out IGN’s interactive Starfield map for an enhanced gaming experience.

