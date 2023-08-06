CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Play Starfield on a Budget

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Play Starfield on a Budget

If you’re eager to play Starfield but don’t want to spend £70, there are plenty of options available to you. However, given that Starfield is expected to be a massive game, you’ll probably want to have more than just a month to enjoy it. Ideally, you’d like to own it forever, right? Well, here’s some good news for gamers in the UK: Starfield is already available at a heavily discounted price.

Online retailer Hit is currently offering Starfield on Xbox Series X/S for just £52.95, which saves you nearly £20. This is the cheapest option I’ve come across so far, aside from renting it via Game Pass. The game is set to launch worldwide on September 6th, but if you’ve pre-ordered it, you’ll get early access starting from September 1st. That means you’ll have five extra whole days to delve into the world of space exploration.

And if you simply can’t wait until September 1st, there’s a neat little trick that allows you to start playing the game on August 31st. It’s safe to say that you’ll have plenty of time to immerse yourself in the Starfield experience.

So, if you’re on a budget but don’t want to miss out on the excitement of Starfield, take advantage of this discounted price and grab your copy today. Happy gaming!

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The OnePlus Open: A New Kind of Foldable Smartphone

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

The Next Free Games on the Epic Games Store: Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Cygames to Host Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023 in Tokyo

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Exploring the Solid-State Transformation: A New Paradigm in Power Systems

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Powering Electric Mobile Gas Leak Emergency Response Systems

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The King of Fighters 15: Duo Lon Confirmed as Final DLC Character for Season 2

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Upcoming Space Launches for the Week

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments