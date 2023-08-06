Play Starfield on a Budget

If you’re eager to play Starfield but don’t want to spend £70, there are plenty of options available to you. However, given that Starfield is expected to be a massive game, you’ll probably want to have more than just a month to enjoy it. Ideally, you’d like to own it forever, right? Well, here’s some good news for gamers in the UK: Starfield is already available at a heavily discounted price.

Online retailer Hit is currently offering Starfield on Xbox Series X/S for just £52.95, which saves you nearly £20. This is the cheapest option I’ve come across so far, aside from renting it via Game Pass. The game is set to launch worldwide on September 6th, but if you’ve pre-ordered it, you’ll get early access starting from September 1st. That means you’ll have five extra whole days to delve into the world of space exploration.

And if you simply can’t wait until September 1st, there’s a neat little trick that allows you to start playing the game on August 31st. It’s safe to say that you’ll have plenty of time to immerse yourself in the Starfield experience.

So, if you’re on a budget but don’t want to miss out on the excitement of Starfield, take advantage of this discounted price and grab your copy today. Happy gaming!