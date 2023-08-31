Todd Howard Thanks Xbox and Phil Spencer for Support on Starfield

Todd Howard, the director of the highly anticipated game Starfield, has expressed his gratitude to Xbox and its leader, Phil Spencer, for their unwavering support during the development process. In an internal memo, Howard specifically thanked the teams at Bethesda, ZeniMax, Xbox, and Microsoft for their contributions to the game.

One highlight of Howard’s message was his praise for Phil Spencer and Xbox, noting how they provide creators with the opportunity to flourish. He stated, “His support of every game and every player has been unwavering and fierce. Joining Xbox brought us closer to so many we had worked with for over 20 years. I cannot imagine a better place to create games, where the diversity of studios, creators, and games are allowed to flourish.”

This is not the first time Howard has commended Xbox’s support for Starfield. Back in July, he mentioned how incredible Phil Spencer, Matt Booty, and the rest of the team had been during the development process. Being a part of Xbox has allowed Bethesda to take risks and be ambitious in their game creation.

It’s worth noting that even Xbox’s QA staff has been involved in the development of Starfield. They have been playing the game to identify any bugs and improve the overall quality of the experience. Additionally, other teams within Bethesda have provided assistance to ensure the success of Starfield.

With the early access launch of Starfield fast approaching, fans are eager to see what this highly anticipated game has to offer. Todd Howard’s praise for Phil Spencer and Xbox only adds to the excitement surrounding this release.

Source: Windows Central