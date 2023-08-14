CityLife

The Final Countdown to Starfield: Release Date Approaching with Confidence

Aug 14, 2023
The highly anticipated release of Starfield is only 23 days away, according to my calculations. Fans might worry about last-minute delays, but Bethesda’s Pete Hines confirmed that the game is in a good place, providing reassurance.

Despite the upcoming release, Starfield has not publicly announced that it has ‘gone gold’. However, Bethesda previously mentioned that the game has the fewest bugs they have ever shipped with. With the final countdown underway, Pete Hines, the head of publishing at Bethesda, responded to a tweet, assuring fans that despite the lack of a ‘gone gold’ announcement, Starfield will not face any more delays.

It seems that Starfield is on track to be released in a solid state, although players won’t know for certain until they have it in their hands. Developers will likely be available to address any bugs or glitches that may be present in the release build. Additionally, a talented group of modders is working on the Starfield Community Patch to enhance the overall quality of the game.

With all these positive signs, Starfield could very well be a strong contender for Game of the Year.

