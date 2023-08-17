Starfield Lead Designers Share More Details on Story and Gameplay

Recently, lead designer Emil Pagliarulo and lead quest designer Will Shen of Starfield held a Q&A session on the official Bethesda Discord server, where they shared more information about the game’s story and gameplay. The session, which was later summarized on the Starfield Wiki, addressed 16 questions covering various topics.

One of the key details revealed is that players will have the ability to purchase houses in all major cities within the game. Furthermore, completing a certain task will grant players at least one house as a reward.

The designers also mentioned that certain items, such as “harvested organs,” will be considered contraband and will need to be smuggled past security ships. To aid in this, players can purchase special ship modules to hide these illegal items.

In terms of gameplay mechanics, players will have the choice of being arrested and deciding whether to go to jail or pay a fine. Additionally, time will only pass while actively playing the game, meaning trade routes, outposts, and mining operations will not continue to produce in the player’s absence.

All playable factions within the game can be completed independently, and joining the United Colonies military will involve players working undercover as a Crimson Fleet agent.

While it may not be completely feasible to avoid killing anyone during gameplay, there are systems in place to reduce the amount of killing if necessary. For example, a “Speech Challenge game” will allow players to persuade others not to fight them.

Starfield, developed by Bethesda, has recently gone gold, indicating that the main development of the game has been completed. Players can now preload the game on Xbox Series X/S and Steam in preparation for its release on September 6, 2023.

Overall, these new details provide players with a glimpse into the rich and immersive experience that awaits them in Starfield.