Starfield Preload Reveals Insights, Raises Concerns about Upscaling Technologies

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
The Starfield preload has begun, providing valuable insights into the upcoming RPG game, despite not being playable yet. However, datamining has raised concerns as it appears that Starfield will not include Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS upscaling technologies.

Given that AMD has been announced as the exclusive PC partner for Starfield, it was assumed by many that the game would only support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling tech. While incorporating other upscalers would require developer input, there is no reason why competing options cannot coexist.

Twitter user Sebasti66855537 discovered that the Starfield preload files do not contain any traces of Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS. Sharing a screenshot of the game’s expanded installation folder, it seems that neither team green (Nvidia) nor team blue (Intel) is involved.

Although neither AMD nor Bethesda has confirmed whether Starfield will only support FSR, fans are hoping that this won’t be the case. Technologies like Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation could significantly enhance Starfield’s performance, even though they are currently exclusive to GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

There is speculation that the release of AMD FSR 3 may align with Starfield’s launch or arrive shortly after. It is hoped that Fluid Motion Frames, similar to the temporal upscaler before it, will be compatible across various platforms. Nonetheless, it is strongly believed that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will be the optimal GPU for playing Starfield.

It is recommended to check the Starfield system requirements, regardless of the graphics card you possess, to avoid any compatibility issues upon the game’s release.

While a Starfield wiki can be a useful source of information, our new Starfield Database offers even more. It provides daily news, searchable databanks, and interactive tools for an enhanced gaming experience.

