Guide to Contraband in Starfield: Selling, Hiding, and Smuggling

In the world of Starfield, contraband refers to illegal items that can fetch a high price but can also get you caught by the authorities. This guide will provide you with information on what contraband is, how and where to sell it, and tips for hiding or smuggling it.

Starfield contraband encompasses a variety of items, including banned drugs, harvested organs, stolen files, AI components, mech components, xenowarfare tech, and heretical scripture. You can find contraband in bases and abandoned research facilities, and these items are marked with a yellow checkmark/tag icon.

To avoid getting caught with contraband, it’s recommended to hide or smuggle it. Equipping your ship with a shielded cargo hold is essential for hiding contraband. Additionally, a scan jammer can help you evade detection by the authorities. You can unlock the shielded cargo hold by commandeering a ship that has one or building one yourself. Joining the Crimson Raiders faction is the easiest way to obtain a shielded cargo hold.

It’s worth mentioning that increasing your Smuggling skill will reduce the chances of being caught carrying contraband, and the scan jammer can be unlocked by leveling up your Starship Design skill. Furthermore, you can store contraband in your outpost while working on installing a shielded cargo hold on your ship.

When it comes to selling contraband, the Trade Authority shop on Neon is a reliable location. However, you’ll need to level up your Commerce skill to receive a fair price for each item. Other Trade Authority merchants may also be interested in purchasing contraband. Planets and systems without the control of the Freestar Collective or United Colonies can serve as safe havens for selling contraband, such as The Den in The Wolf System.

Remember, getting caught with contraband on your ship will result in immediate arrest. Follow these tips and guidelines to minimize your chances of being caught and to successfully sell your smuggled contraband in Starfield.

