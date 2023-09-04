CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

How to Smuggle Cargo in Starfield: A Guide for Space Pirates

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 4, 2023
Smuggling cargo in Starfield is an essential skill for those aspiring to be space pirates. However, it’s not an easy task to accomplish. When entering certain areas of the game, players will encounter scanners that check for illegal goods. So, how can you successfully smuggle cargo in Starfield? Let’s find out.

In Starfield, there are items that can increase your chances of evading the scanners and successfully smuggling contraband. The Deception skill, in particular, improves your odds. However, even with this skill, there’s no guarantee of success, especially when dealing with high-security areas like Jemison.

To further enhance your smuggling operation, acquiring a ship with a shielded cargo hold is recommended. Completing the early quest called “The Mantis” will reward you with the Razorleaf ship, which has a shielded cargo hold. This makes it harder for the scanners to detect your illicit cargo.

But where can you sell your smuggled goods? In Starfield, you can sell contraband at the trade authority, which is found in all major systems. These trade authorities are usually located near other shops and the Enhance company. Simply bring your goods to the trade authority and offer them for sale.

However, it’s important to note that each vendor in Starfield has a limited amount of credits to buy goods. You can only sell as much as the trader has the credits for. To maximize your profits, consider buying some goods from the trader to offset the limitations.

In conclusion, smuggling cargo in Starfield requires careful planning, investment in skills, and finding the right opportunities. With the right ship and knowledge of where to sell your contraband, you can thrive as a space pirate in this immersive game.

Definitions:
– Starfield: A video game set in space where players can engage in various activities, including smuggling cargo.
– Contraband: Illegally traded goods in the game, which players can smuggle for profit.
– Trade Authority: In-game entities that facilitate the buying and selling of goods.
– Enhance: A company in Starfield that is often located near trade authorities.

Sources:
– Video Games Chronicle (source article)

