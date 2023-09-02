Master the Starfield Universe with These Console Commands

Summary: Want to dominate Starfield’s vast universe? Look no further than these console commands that can make you invincible, grant you unlimited resources, and unlock hidden abilities. However, use them with caution as they may lead to glitches or crashes.

Starfield, the highly anticipated open-world space game, offers players an expansive universe to explore. Sometimes, players may need a little help to conquer enemies and navigate through this endless world. That’s where console commands come in handy, allowing players to activate God Mode, effortlessly pass through walls, and even obtain in-game currency.

To access the console commands, simply press the tilde (~) key, which will bring up the console display. It’s important to note that using these commands may disable achievements, so it’s recommended to save your game before experimenting with them.

Here are some useful console commands that players can use:

1. tgm: Activate God mode to become invulnerable, have unlimited carrying capacity, and an infinite stamina reserve.

2. tcl: Toggle collision to pass through walls and objects effortlessly.

3. tai: Deactivate AI, causing all NPCs to become unresponsive.

4. player.additem 0000000f X#: Add X credits to your inventory.

5. player.additem 0000000a X#: Obtain X digipacks instantly.

6. tm: Toggle the user interface for capturing screenshots.

7. tfc: Activate free camera movement for flexible exploration.

8. tmm 1: Permanently mark map locations for easier navigation.

9. kill: Administer instant demise to a targeted NPC.

10. resurrect: Bring NPCs back to life.

11. kill all: Eliminate all nearby NPCs instantly.

12. player.setav speedmult [#]: Adjust your character’s speed.

13. player.setav health [#]: Set your maximum health level.

14. sexchange: Change your character’s gender.

15. psb: Unlock every power available in Starfield.

These console commands have gained immense popularity as players eagerly await Starfield’s release. They offer a way to enhance gameplay and experiment with hidden features. Just remember to use them responsibly to avoid any unintended consequences.

