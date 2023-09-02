Console Commands in Starfield: Cheat Your Way to Invincibility and More

Console commands in Starfield can give players an edge by allowing them to cheat their way to invincibility, unlimited resources, and more. These cheats are particularly helpful for those who want to fully enjoy their space fantasy without the constraints of health points or skill choices.

To use console commands in Starfield, players must first bring up the console by pressing the ‘`’ Grave key on UK keyboards or the ‘~’ Tilde key on US keyboards. The console will open in a pop-up menu where players can enter individual commands one at a time.

Some of the most useful console commands in Starfield include:

– Toggle God Mode (tgm): Enables complete invincibility and unlimited ammo.

– Toggle Immortal Mode (tim): Allows players to take damage without reaching 0 health.

– Player Spellbook (psb): Unlocks all available powers.

– Toggle Detect (tdetect): Makes NPCs no longer detect the player.

– Toggle No Clip (tcl): Disables character collision, allowing players to move through walls and objects.

– Add Items (additem): Adds specified items to the player’s inventory.

– Kill All NPCs (killall): Kills all NPCs in the area.

– Resurrect NPC (resurrect): Resurrects a selected NPC.

– Increase Character Level (player.setlevel): Increases the player’s level to the specified value.

It’s important to exercise caution when using console commands, as they can strain PCs and potentially break save files if overused. Players should also note that these cheats only work on PC, unless using the ‘play anywhere’ feature to activate cheats on PC and then continue gameplay on Xbox.

These console commands in Starfield make it easier for players to customize their gaming experience and fully immerse themselves in their space fantasies.

