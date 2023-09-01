Starfield Comparison Video Highlights Optimized Xbox Series S Version

A new comparison video for Starfield has been shared online, showcasing the game running at native 4K resolution with AMD FSR 2 and modded NVIDIA DLSS 2 upscalers side by side. The video, put together by Frozburn, demonstrates that while the performance is identical for both FSR 2 and DLSS 2, the image quality is slightly better and clearer with DLSS 2.

The footage was captured on a powerful machine featuring an Intel i9-13900K CPU and an RTX 4090 GPU. The video also highlights how the Xbox Series S version of Starfield is well optimized, running at a steady 30 FPS in most scenarios without significant visual compromises, in comparison to the Xbox Series X version.

Starfield, even without modding for better visual quality, is a highly recommended purchase for any role-playing game enthusiast. It offers an engaging experience and is one of the best games released by Bethesda in a long time. The game features an engaging story, well-developed characters and lore, and a vast amount of meaningful content. Although the game does lack seamless exploration and innovation in the typical gameplay formula from the studio, those who overlook these issues will find themselves immersed in a reactive and sprawling sci-fi universe for countless hours of gameplay.

Starfield is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S for those who have purchased the game’s Digital Premium or Constellation Editions. The game will be launching on September 6th for all other players and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

