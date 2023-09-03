Guide to Companions and Crew Members in Starfield

Starfield, the new space exploration game, offers players the opportunity to recruit a diverse cast of companions and crew members to join them on their adventures across the galaxy. These characters not only provide assistance in combat and inventory management but also add a unique flavor to each playthrough. In this guide, we will delve into the details of how companions work, how to recruit them, the distinction between crew members and companions, and how to recruit crew members.

Companions in Starfield are characters who accompany the player throughout their journey. They offer combat support and may assist in storing additional items. However, not all companions function the same way. There are four main categories of companions: Constellation companions, optional companions, hireable companions, and crew members.

Constellation companions are the main characters that players will encounter during the course of the game’s main story. They are fully-fledged companions with individual storylines and abilities. The five members of the Constellation are Vasco, Barrett, Sarah Morgan, Andreja, and Sam.

Vasco is a robot companion specializing in ship operations. Barrett, the first member players meet, also assists with ship-related tasks. Sarah Morgan, the leader of the Constellation, specializes in using laser weapons. Andreja, a stealth-focused companion, is encountered during the “Into the Unknown” quest. Lastly, Sam is a constant presence in the game but is yet to be fully revealed.

In addition to the Constellation companions, there are numerous other companions available for recruitment. The exact number is uncertain, but players can expect a wide selection of characters with different backgrounds and skills.

While companions can be knocked unconscious during combat, there is no permanent death for them except for one potential narrative event. They can be revived during combat or recover on their own after a certain period. Even if players accidentally shoot their companions, they cannot be permanently removed from the game.

As for romance options, players can potentially romance some of their companions, particularly the members of the Constellation. Flirt options are available for all four Constellation members, but the romance potential of other crew members remains unclear.

Starfield offers an expansive range of companions and crew members, each bringing their own unique skills and personalities to the player’s intergalactic travels. With the opportunity for romance and a multitude of character interactions, Starfield promises an engaging and ever-changing experience.

Sources:

– Bethesda Game Studios

– Polygon