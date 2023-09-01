First Impressions of Starfield Early Access: A Mix of Underwhelming and Enjoyable

The highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, Starfield, has officially been released in Early Access for those who purchased special editions. While the general public will have to wait until September 6, several Kotaku staffers had the opportunity to try out the game and shared their initial thoughts.

Ethan Gach, one of the players, described Starfield as the “weirdest big new game experience” he’s had this year. Despite playing the game for five hours straight, he found himself underwhelmed by certain aspects and confused by others. Alyssa Mercante, another player, shared similar sentiments, mentioning her struggle with the game’s user interface and her impatience for mastering it.

Levi Winslow, having played around four hours, found some of the game’s systems cumbersome and unintuitive. He pointed out the inability to quick-swap weapons as a strange departure from other Bethesda games. However, Winslow was still having fun exploring the world of Starfield and embarking on quests.

Carolyn Petit, who only got as far as the door of the Constellation’s base, felt that the game had a dated feel, reminiscent of old Bethesda design concepts. She specifically mentioned an interaction between characters that felt forced and stiff, making the game feel less like a bustling city and more like a theme park ride.

The players also discussed various gameplay elements, such as the abundance of loot to collect and the option to use persuasion in conversations. Despite the mixed opinions, there was a general sense of enjoyment and excitement for what’s to come in Starfield.

Overall, the Early Access players had a mix of underwhelming and enjoyable experiences with Starfield. While some aspects didn’t quite meet expectations, there was still a sense of immersion and fun in exploring the game’s vast universe.

