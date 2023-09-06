All Evidence Locations in Starfield Burden of Proof Quest

In the challenging life of a double agent, one must navigate carefully to earn the trust of the elite Crimson Fleet. In the Burden of Proof mission, players are tasked with uncovering evidence of the faction’s illegal activities. However, finding these crucial items can be a difficult feat. This article will guide you through the process of locating all the evidence you need.

To begin the quest for evidence in the Burden of Proof storyline, players must first embark on the Echoes of the Past mission, which is part of the Crimson Fleet pathway. Before undertaking this objective, it is necessary to complete the Rook Meets King quest. Once the Echoes of the Past begins, players will journey to the Lock to meet with Delgado.

The primary objective you should focus on is Kryx’s Cell. Investigating this area will trigger the evidence for the Burden of Proof. If you are unsure how to search Kryx’s Cell, you can activate the lamp on a desk and select “Pry open the base.” By doing so, you will come across the log titled “Best Laid Plans,” which you can listen to in order to fulfill the task requirements.

Once you have completed these steps, you will unlock the task for the evidence by searching Carter’s locker. You will find Carter’s Gig, which will update the Burden of Proof quest. The next step is to return this new information to Lt. Toft. However, you must still complete the remaining parts of the Echoes of the Past quest before you can leave the facility.

It is important to note that there may be more pieces of evidence that need to be collected throughout the Crimson Fleet storyline. As new discoveries are made, this article will be updated to provide you with the most comprehensive guide possible.

Now that you have obtained some evidence for the Burden of Proof quest, you can continue progressing with other factions. Explore the Freestar Collective or check out the relevant links below for further Starfield content.

