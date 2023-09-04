Bethesda Embraces Player Freedom Over Bug-Free Launch for Starfield

Summary:

Bethesda’s Head of Publishing, Pete Hines, has expressed that they prioritize “player freedom” over a bug-free experience in the launch of their highly anticipated game, Starfield. While the game has received praise for its relatively smooth launch compared to previous Bethesda titles, it is not entirely bug-free. Hines explained that intentional chaos is embraced by the company, and they could create a safer and less risky game if they wanted to. However, they choose to prioritize player freedom, accepting that there will be some bugs and glitches along the way.

Hines gave an example of a bug encountered during the development of Starfield, where a shark ended up on an elevator in the water-covered planet Neon. Instead of removing the bug, he enjoyed the unexpected chaos it created within the game.

Despite the presence of bugs and glitches, Starfield has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with a score of 88 on Metacritic. It is still unclear how fans perceive the trade-off between gameplay bugs and the level of freedom provided to players. However, the existence of an ongoing Starfield community patch modding project suggests that any major issues will likely be resolved through mods.

Overall, Bethesda’s approach to game development prioritizes player freedom and embraces the unexpected, even if it leads to some bugs and glitches along the way.

Sources:

– GamesIndustry.biz (Interview with Pete Hines)

– Metacritic (Starfield review scores)