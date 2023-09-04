Bethesda Embraces Bugs in Starfield to Prioritize Player Freedom

In anticipation of the highly-awaited release of Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG, Starfield, players are preparing themselves for the inevitable bugs that usually accompany the studio’s games at launch. However, Pete Hines, Bethesda’s head of global publishing, has expressed his belief that these bugs are an integral part of the overall gaming experience. Despite the potential for a cleaner and less risky game, Bethesda decided to prioritize player freedom.

Hines stated in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, “We embrace chaos. We could make a safer, less buggy, less risky game if we wanted to. But what we try to lean into is player freedom.” While acknowledging the existence of some minor bugs, such as companions standing a little too close, Hines emphasized the importance of the freedom players have in shaping their unique experiences.

Although bugs can sometimes detract from the overall gaming experience, Hines posed the question of whether they truly outweigh the joy and engagement that come from exploring an expansive and immersive game world. From initial impressions of Starfield, it is evident that the game is more polished compared to previous Bethesda RPGs. While a few bugs have been encountered during gameplay, they have not hindered the overall enjoyment of the experience.

Additionally, Hines revealed that Arkane, the developer behind Redfall, is actively working on implementing a 60fps mode for the shooter and striving to ensure it becomes a “good game.” This demonstrates Bethesda’s commitment to enhancing player experiences and continually improving their titles.

With the official launch of Starfield just a couple of days away on September 6, anticipation is high, and players can look forward to immersing themselves in a vast and engaging universe. As one of the biggest games arriving on Game Pass this month, Bethesda’s latest offering promises an exciting and immersive experience, bugs and all.

