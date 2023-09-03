Starfield: The Impact of AMD’s FSR 2 on PC Gaming

Starfield, the upcoming game from Bethesda, is set to revolutionize PC gaming in 2023. The game boasts stability, minimal bugs, and optimized performance on a wide range of hardware. However, it heavily relies on AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) to enhance frame rates.

While FSR 2 is a powerful tool for improving performance, its exclusive use in Starfield presents a dilemma for players. By depending solely on FSR 2, players with less powerful hardware are forced to choose between performance and image quality. This limitation becomes an issue, especially considering that FSR 2 is not as impressive as Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

The concerns surrounding FSR 2 arose when AMD announced its exclusive PC partnership with Starfield, confirming FSR 2 support. Speculations emerged that AMD might block DLSS from being implemented in the game. However, AMD clarified that it did not prevent DLSS and emphasized that Bethesda Game Studios was free to incorporate the feature.

Despite DLSS being absent from Starfield, a mod that adds DLSS to the game exists. However, it does not significantly improve image quality. Native implementations of FSR and DLSS in games like Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo 4 clearly demonstrate the difference in detail and quality between the two upscaling techniques.

Starfield goes beyond simply incorporating upscaling features; it exclusively revolves around FSR 2. The game’s graphics presets all enable FSR 2 by default, drastically affecting render resolutions. This design choice impacts even the most powerful GPUs, such as the RTX 3080, which require FSR 2 at specific settings for optimal performance.

For those without high-end GPUs, FSR 2 becomes a crucial factor in determining playability. Lower-end cards heavily rely on FSR 2 to bridge the performance gap. However, despite its effectiveness, Starfield’s lower graphics presets suffer from a loss of detail and considerable aliasing issues.

In conclusion, Starfield’s reliance on FSR 2 presents a unique challenge for players. The exclusive use of FSR 2 compromises image quality for those with lower-end hardware. While FSR 2 provides a significant performance boost, its limitations compared to DLSS are apparent. As the gaming community debates the impact of upscaling features in PC gaming, Starfield exemplifies the extreme reliance on FSR 2 in shaping visual quality and performance.

Sources: Digital Trends