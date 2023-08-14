Bethesda has released the Starfield Constellation Timeline, providing players with a detailed backstory leading up to the year 2230 A.D. in the game. The timeline is available on the game’s official website, as well as on social media with accompanying graphics.

The timeline starts in 2050 when humans first arrive on Mars. It progresses to the year 2100 when humans begin living in space. In 2156, humans arrive in Alpha Centauri, which is located 4.37 light years away from Earth.

The United Colonies are established in 2159, followed by the founding of New Atlantis in 2160, which becomes the official capital city of the United Colonies in 2161. In 2167, Cheyenne is settled by Solomon Coe, who establishes its first settlement, Akila City.

In 2188, Coe invites Volii to join Cheyenne, forming an alliance known as The Freestar Collective in 2189. In 2194, the United Colonies positions a star station called the Clinic in orbit around Deepala in the Narion system, leading to tensions with the unaffiliated peoples of the Narion system.

The Narion War begins in 2196 when the Freestar Collective mobilizes to protect the system. The war continues until the signing of the Treaty of Narion in 2216, formalizing the concept of “Settled Systems.”

The Freestar Rangers are founded in 2221 as a protective and investigative force for the Freestar Collective. In 2275, Constellation is formed by Sebastian Banks, and in 2305, Barrett joins the group.

The Freestar Collective starts farming on the planet of Vesta in the Lunara system in 2307, leading to conflict with the United Colonies. The Colony War officially begins in 2310 and ends in 2311 with the Battle of Cheyenne, where the Freestar Collective successfully defeats the major ships of the UC Navy.

Throughout the years, various individuals join Constellation, including Sarah Morgan, Walter Stroud, Vladimir Sall, and Matteo Khatri. The timeline concludes in 2328 when Starfield, the game, begins.

These new lore details provide players with a rich background story to explore in the upcoming Starfield game.