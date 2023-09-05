Two Huge Games Launching on the Same Day: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield

This week, gamers are faced with a difficult decision as two highly anticipated games, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, are both launching on the same day. This article aims to provide insight into both games and help players decide which one, if not both, they should play.

Baldur’s Gate 3: A Long Term Relationship of Games

Baldur’s Gate 3, released on PC a month ago, has received rave reviews and is set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. The game allows players to create their own character and embark on a single-player story or team up with others in multiplayer mode. With a main campaign that can take up to 100 hours to complete, along with numerous side missions, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a massive gaming experience.

However, the isometric view and complexity of the game may deter casual players. There is a learning curve, particularly for newcomers to the Dungeons & Dragons world. Despite some technical glitches on the PS5 port, the game offers a richly written and beautifully realized world. It is an old-school RPG given a modern update, earning it the title of masterpiece and game of the year contender.

Starfield: A Great Friend with Benefits

Starfield, created by the minds behind Skyrim and Fallout, is their first original IP in almost 30 years. It has generated high expectations and garnered positive early reviews. This game follows a similar launch pattern to Cyberpunk 2077, where it has its flaws but is still incredibly enjoyable.

While Starfield also has a learning curve, it borrows gameplay mechanics from other RPGs, making it more accessible than Baldur’s Gate 3 for those unfamiliar with Dungeons & Dragons. Some issues include messy maps and noticeable loading times, but these are overshadowed by the immersive nature of the universe and jaw-dropping missions. Players can switch between first-person and third-person perspectives, both on foot and in space.

Choosing the Right Game for You

Both Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield are exceptional games and likely candidates for the best games of the year. The decision to choose one over the other may be influenced by the console one owns. However, if one has the opportunity to play both, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a deeply immersive experience, while Starfield provides a more accessible and versatile gameplay. Ultimately, both games offer enjoyable experiences, making it a win-win situation for gamers.

