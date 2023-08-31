Starfield: A Spacefaring Epic from Bethesda Game Studios

After nearly a decade in development, the highly anticipated launch of Starfield is just around the corner. Bethesda Game Studios is set to release their spacefaring epic on September 6th, with early access available on August 31st. While the public eagerly awaits the game’s official release, we’ve had the privilege of playing it for the past few weeks. Today, we’re excited to share our thoughts and answer any questions you may have.

Our full review will be available at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT when the embargo lifts. It will provide an in-depth analysis of Starfield and address many of the questions you may already have. However, we want to go a step further and engage with our readers in an AMA-style format. We’ve transformed the comments section of this article into an open forum for you to ask your burning questions.

Whether you’re curious about the number of ships you can have, the presence of romance options, the most useful skills, or the most captivating planet we’ve encountered so far, now is the time to ask. Drop your questions below, and at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, we’ll dedicate an hour to answering the most pressing inquiries.

We want to make this experience as engaging as possible. However, as much as we’d love to reveal late-game spoilers, we must adhere to the embargo guidelines. Rest assured, though, we’ll be transparent and provide meaningful insights without giving away any major plot twists or surprises.

So, load up your Q’s and get ready for some A’s. Starfield is set to take players on an unforgettable journey through the vastness of space, and we’re here to share our impressions and answer your questions. Stay tuned for the live session at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

