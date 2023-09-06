The Latest on Stardew Valley Version 1.6 and the Haunted Chocolatier

Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, the developer of Stardew Valley, has provided an update on the progress of Version 1.6. In a recent social media post, Barone shared a screenshot from his new project, the Haunted Chocolatier, explaining that he is currently working on the 1.6 update but wanted to share a glimpse of his other work as well.

While many fans eagerly await the 1.6 update, Barone asks for patience and assures that he doesn’t want any pressure. He previously mentioned in a July 2023 development update that the 1.6 update would include a new festival, new items, additional dialogues and secrets, and even an iridium scythe. However, he also noted that most of the changes would be geared towards modders.

Stardew Valley’s previous major update, Version 1.5, was released in February 2021 and introduced features such as the Beach Farm, advanced customization options, and split-screen local co-op. As for the Haunted Chocolatier, it has only been confirmed for PC so far, and no release date has been announced.

Are you anticipating the next Stardew Valley update? How about the Haunted Chocolatier?

Sources:

– Twitter: @ConcernedApe

– Stardew Valley blog update from July 2023