Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Although no release date has been suggested, the news was revealed during EA’s Q1 2024 earnings call.

CEO Andrew Wilson described Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as “pure blockbuster entertainment” rooted in a timeless, culture-defining IP. The game was developed by Respawn Entertainment and has received critical acclaim and commercial success, with millions of players engaging with it.

EA credited the game as one of the main factors contributing to its record-breaking Q1 earnings, alongside the continued success of FIFA 23. Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA, mentioned that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue to deliver long-term value due to the strength of the IP, engaging gameplay, and new ways to bring the title to players.

The director of Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi series, Stig Asmussen, expressed his hopes of creating a trilogy of games.

Overall, EA’s announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shows their commitment to leveraging the strength of the Star Wars franchise and meeting the demand of the community. They aim to drive continued engagement for the game by capitalizing on key Star Wars franchise moments.

By Gabriel Botha

