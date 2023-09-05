Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Receives Patch 7 Update with Performance Improvements

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have released a major update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, focusing on resolving bugs and performance-related issues. The patch specifically targets the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, aiming to provide a “solid 60 fps in Performance mode” on both consoles.

In addition to the framerate improvements, the PS5 version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now supports variable refresh rates, a feature that was added to Sony’s current-gen console in April. This enhancement further enhances the overall gameplay experience for players on the PS5.

Meanwhile, players on PC can anticipate “additional performance [and] optimization improvements,” including support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology. Although specific details were not provided, these updates aim to address the numerous complaints from PC players regarding poor performance, frame drops, and crashes in the game.

Patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promises various crash and bug fixes, suggesting an effort by Respawn Entertainment to address player concerns and improve the overall stability of the game. Notable improvements include a save system tweak to prevent save game corruption, the resolution of issues where players were unable to retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances, and various bug fixes related to cloth, lighting, and UI elements.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently available on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Future versions of the game are also in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Sources:

– Respawn Entertainment

– Electronic Arts