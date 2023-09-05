Respawn and EA Release Patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Improving Performance on Consoles and PC

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts (EA) have released a new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, focusing on improving performance on consoles and PC. The patch introduces several performance-related improvements for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players, including a reworked performance mode that provides a solid 60 frames per second experience. GPU and CPU optimizations, along with disabling Ray Tracing, have contributed to smoother gameplay in performance mode. Additionally, the patch includes optimizations for the quality mode to reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce visual improvements. PlayStation 5 now supports Variable Refresh Rate, further enhancing the gaming experience.

On the PC platform, the patch introduces support for Nvidia DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which has the potential to significantly improve performance for certain users. The DLSS technology utilizes artificial intelligence to upscale lower-resolution images, resulting in improved frame rates and image quality.

Aside from performance enhancements, the patch includes various bug fixes and improvements. It addresses issues where players were unable to retrieve their XP after dying under specific circumstances, and makes tweaks to the save system to prevent game corruption. Various crash fixes and improvements related to cloth, lighting, and user interface are also included in the patch.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had a glitchy release, particularly on PC, but EA has been dedicated to improving the game since then. Despite the initial issues, the game has achieved success, with its launch sales in the UK surpassing those of its predecessor, Fallen Order, by over 30 percent. EA has committed to bringing the game to the previous generation of consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Definitions:

– Patch: A piece of software that updates or fixes existing software.

– Performance mode: A mode in a game or software that prioritizes performance, usually by providing a higher frame rate.

– FPS: Frames per second, a measure of the number of frames displayed per second in a video game or animation.

– DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling, a technology that uses artificial intelligence to enhance the performance and visual quality of graphics in computer games.

