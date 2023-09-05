Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Receives Significant Patch for Performance Improvements

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, developed by Respawn and published by EA, has received a significant patch to address performance issues that were plaguing the game at its launch. The new patch brings several improvements, including increased frame rates and stability.

Console players can now experience a “solid 60 fps” in performance mode, thanks to the optimizations implemented in the patch. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game have received a “completely reworked” performance mode for a substantially improved experience. Ray Tracing has been disabled in performance mode to achieve the target frame rate, and various GPU/CPU optimizations have been made.

The quality mode, which prioritizes graphical fidelity, has also been enhanced with optimizations to reduce frame rate fluctuations and improve visuals. PC owners, who faced many of the performance complaints, have not been left in the dark. The patch introduces support for Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) for the Windows version of the game, bringing additional performance improvements.

The PS5 version of Jedi Survivor also benefits from the patch with the addition of variable refresh rate support. This feature dynamically matches the refresh rate of the console to that of the connected TV or monitor, reducing visual artifacts like screen tearing and improving rendering speed and input lag.

Other notable improvements in the patch include fixes for corrupted save-game files, issues with XP collection after death under certain circumstances, various crash/bug fixes, and miscellaneous improvements.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. Ports for PS4 and Xbox One are also in development, with release dates yet to be announced.

