Major Update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Patch 7

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, has just received a major update. Patch 7 aims to address performance issues on both PC and consoles. The PC version, in particular, is getting official support for DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

The update introduces several improvements for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including a rework of the Performance mode to enhance the player experience. The Quality Mode has also received optimizations to reduce fluctuations in FPS and introduce visual improvements. Variable Refresh Rate support has been added for PlayStation 5.

Additional performance and optimization improvements, including DLSS support, have been made for the PC version. Save system tweaks have been implemented to prevent save game corruption. Issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances have been fixed. Various crashes, bugs, and improvements have been addressed across all platforms, such as fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

Previously, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor only had AMD-sponsored FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 at launch. However, modder PureDark added support for DLSS 2 (Super Resolution) and DLSS 3 (Frame Generation). With the native DLSS 2 Super Resolution implementation in Patch 7, PureDark’s mod will no longer be necessary. However, owners of RTX 40 Series GPUs will still be interested in the Frame Generation mod for achieving higher frame rates.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received widespread acclaim upon its release on April 28th. Despite the initial performance issues, the game has earned a score of 8.3/10 in Wccftech’s review. It is considered a quality sequel to the original release, with the familiar framework in unfamiliar territories providing an enjoyable experience. Although Jedi: Survivor may not fully stand out in terms of individuality compared to its predecessor, the game still shines on its own merits as it continues Cal Kestis’ journey to Tanalorr.

Sources:

– Wccftech