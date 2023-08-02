EA to Release PS4 / Xbox One Version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

During the recent EA Earnings Call, CEO Andrew Wilson announced that EA will be launching a PS4 / Xbox One version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game has received great success and critical acclaim, prompting the development team to bring the Jedi experience to past-generation consoles. However, no release date has been set yet.

Despite the anticipation for the PS4 / Xbox One version, some fans have expressed concerns about the current generation versions of the game. Players have reported various bugs and performance issues, especially on the PC version. This resulted in Respawn Entertainment addressing the problems on social media and apologizing to players. The company acknowledged that the game wasn’t performing up to their standards for a portion of their PC players.

EA’s decision to release a past-generation version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is likely driven by the desire to tap into a large market. However, with the PlayStation 5 already having surpassed 40 million units, it remains to be seen if the resources invested in the game will pay off, especially considering Respawn Entertainment’s current workload with other projects.

Respawn Entertainment has yet to respond to the online concerns but will likely address them in the future.

In other news, EA has revealed that the next installment in the Battlefield series will be a “reimagination” of the franchise.

