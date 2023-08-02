CityLife

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson. The game initially launched on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in April, excluding the older hardware from Sony and Microsoft. This upcoming release will allow players who haven’t upgraded to the newer consoles to experience the game.

However, the exact release date for Jedi: Survivor on older consoles has not been announced yet. Wilson stated during the company’s Q1 earnings call, “Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

When the game initially launched, EA encountered some issues on certain PCs, leading to a short delay. The company acknowledged that the game “isn’t performing to our standards” on those platforms. It is expected that the development team will take the necessary time to ensure that Jedi: Survivor runs smoothly on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Overall, with the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s availability on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, fans who haven’t upgraded to the latest consoles will have the opportunity to explore the Jedi experience. However, further details, including the release date, are yet to be disclosed.

By Mampho Brescia

