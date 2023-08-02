Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

EA CEO Andrew Wilson announced during the company’s Q1 earnings call that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game initially launched in April on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, excluding Sony and Microsoft’s older hardware.

The release on older consoles is a significant development, allowing players who have not upgraded to the newer consoles to experience the game. However, the exact release date for Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One has not been revealed.

Wilson stated in the earnings call, “Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor serves as a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game faced a brief delay but was eventually launched at the end of April. Upon release, EA acknowledged that the game had some performance issues on certain PCs. The development team has aimed to address these issues to ensure the game runs smoothly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise who have not yet upgraded their gaming consoles can look forward to experiencing the Jedi: Survivor adventure on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While an exact release date is yet to be announced, the commitment from the development team showcases their dedication to bringing this highly anticipated game to a wider audience.