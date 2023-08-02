CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

EA CEO Andrew Wilson announced during the company’s Q1 earnings call that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game initially launched in April on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, excluding Sony and Microsoft’s older hardware.

The release on older consoles is a significant development, allowing players who have not upgraded to the newer consoles to experience the game. However, the exact release date for Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One has not been revealed.

Wilson stated in the earnings call, “Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor serves as a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game faced a brief delay but was eventually launched at the end of April. Upon release, EA acknowledged that the game had some performance issues on certain PCs. The development team has aimed to address these issues to ensure the game runs smoothly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise who have not yet upgraded their gaming consoles can look forward to experiencing the Jedi: Survivor adventure on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While an exact release date is yet to be announced, the commitment from the development team showcases their dedication to bringing this highly anticipated game to a wider audience.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Revolutionary AI Brain Implant Helps Paralyzed Man Regain Movement and Sensation

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

ChatGPT: The AI Chatbot Redefining Human-Computer Interactions

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Artificial Intelligence: A Transformative Tool for the Future

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments