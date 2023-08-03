EA to Bring Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Last-Gen Consoles

EA has announced that it will be bringing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to last-generation consoles in the near future. During a recent business briefing, the publisher revealed that the port is currently in the early stages of development.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was originally released for the PS5 in April of this year. The game, developed by Respawn, was designed to fully utilize the capabilities of the current-generation hardware, which is why it bypassed older systems such as the PS4.

While the PS4 still has a significant user base, it is likely that those who were interested in playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor already obtained it for their new consoles or PC. Therefore, the decision to port the game to outdated hardware seems somewhat peculiar.

It is worth noting that the PS5 version of the game has encountered performance issues since its launch. Developers are actively addressing these problems, but it raises concerns about how the game will perform on the less powerful PS4.

The announcement has left many wondering if they should purchase Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the PS4. Feel free to share your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below.