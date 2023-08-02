Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Publisher Electronic Arts has announced that developer Respawn is bringing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was originally released in April for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. While it received positive reviews, the PC version had performance issues that were later addressed with patches by EA.

Respawn’s decision to release the game on older consoles comes as a surprise, as game director Stig Asmussen previously stated that they were skipping PS4 and Xbox One to take advantage of the superior processors and memory of the new consoles. Asmussen had expressed a desire to create a “true new-gen experience” with Jedi: Survivor.

There is currently no information on when the game will be available for PS4 and Xbox One, or how it will differ from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

In addition to the console announcement, Respawn also stated that they are working on further performance improvements for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. These improvements are a top priority for the team, and more details will be shared in the future.

Respawn has other projects in the pipeline, including a new Star Wars first-person shooter and an untitled Star Wars strategy game in collaboration with developer Bit Reactor. They are also continuing to support their popular battle royale game, Apex Legends.