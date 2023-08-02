CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Publisher Electronic Arts has announced that developer Respawn is bringing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was originally released in April for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. While it received positive reviews, the PC version had performance issues that were later addressed with patches by EA.

Respawn’s decision to release the game on older consoles comes as a surprise, as game director Stig Asmussen previously stated that they were skipping PS4 and Xbox One to take advantage of the superior processors and memory of the new consoles. Asmussen had expressed a desire to create a “true new-gen experience” with Jedi: Survivor.

There is currently no information on when the game will be available for PS4 and Xbox One, or how it will differ from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

In addition to the console announcement, Respawn also stated that they are working on further performance improvements for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. These improvements are a top priority for the team, and more details will be shared in the future.

Respawn has other projects in the pipeline, including a new Star Wars first-person shooter and an untitled Star Wars strategy game in collaboration with developer Bit Reactor. They are also continuing to support their popular battle royale game, Apex Legends.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Revolutionary AI Brain Implant Helps Paralyzed Man Regain Movement and Sensation

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

ChatGPT: The AI Chatbot Redefining Human-Computer Interactions

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Artificial Intelligence: A Transformative Tool for the Future

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments