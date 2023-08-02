CityLife

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
EA announced during its recent earnings call that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CEO Andrew Wilson described the game as “pure blockbuster entertainment” rooted in a timeless, culture-defining IP. He mentioned that the game has received critical acclaim and commercial success, with millions of players already engaging with it.

Wilson mentioned that due to the strength of the Star Wars franchise and community demand, the development team is committed to bringing the Jedi experience to PS4 and Xbox One. They aim to capitalize on key Star Wars franchise moments and the community’s passion to drive continued engagement for the game.

EA’s chief financial officer, Stuart Canfield, expressed confidence in the game’s long-term value, citing the strength of the IP, engaging gameplay, and new ways to reach players. However, there was no specific release date mentioned for the last-gen versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

During the earnings call, Wilson attributed the success of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, along with the success of the entire EA Sports FIFA ecosystem, to the company’s record-breaking Q1 earnings. The quarter recorded net bookings of $1.6 billion, a 21% increase compared to the previous year.

While the game received praise for its story and design, it faced technical issues during its release, especially on PC. EA has since been working on improving the game through updates across platforms. Despite these challenges, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has performed well, with digital downloads contributing to launch sales in the UK surpassing those of its predecessor, Fallen Order.

