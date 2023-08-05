Star Ocean: The Second Story R PC Requirements Revealed

Square Enix has recently unveiled the PC requirements and recommendations for their upcoming action JRPG, Star Ocean: The Second Story R. The game’s store page confirms the usage of Denuvo, a controversial anti-piracy software.

The minimum PC requirements for Star Ocean: The Second Story R are as follows: a 64-bit processor and operating system (Windows 10 / 11), AMD A8-7600 or Intel Core i3-3210 processor, 8 GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 460 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti graphics, DirectX 11, and 20 GB of available storage space. The expected framerate is 30FPS with a resolution of 1280×720 and default graphics options.

On the other hand, the recommended PC specs include a 64-bit processor and operating system (Windows 10 / 11), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-3330 processor, 8 GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, DirectX 11, and 20 GB of available storage space. The expected framerate is 60FPS with a resolution of 1920×1080 and default graphics options.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R will feature fully voiced event scenes with the original voice cast and a newly arranged soundtrack by composer Motoi Sakuraba. It will also introduce new combat mechanics called Break and Assault Action. Players will have the choice between two selectable protagonists, Claude and Rena, each with their own story and motivations.

The game will be developed by Gemdrops, a studio known for porting Star Ocean: The Second Evolution to PlayStation platforms in Japan. Subtitled French, Italian, German, and Spanish language support will be included via a launch day update.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is set to release on November 2, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.