Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Expected to Release on 1st December, 2023

The upcoming game Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is likely to be released on December 1, 2023, according to the distributor Plaion. Although the development studio GSC Game World, which is also self-publishing the game, has not yet confirmed the release date, Plaion is listing it as December 1 on its website.

The listing by Plaion appears to be more than just a placeholder, as other games on the website have a placeholder date of December 31, 2023, indicating that the December 1 date for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is intentional.

GSC Game World, a Ukrainian developer, recently faced a setback when an early test build of Stalker 2 was stolen and leaked online by Russian hackers. The company has urged fans not to share the leaked build, which was obtained through a cyberattack lasting for over a year.

Last year, GSC Game World moved its operations from Kyiv to Prague due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In March, the studio confirmed that it had been targeted by Russian hackers, with one employee’s accounts being hacked and the studio receiving blackmail threats. However, the company remains resilient, stating that attempts to intimidate or blackmail them are futile.

With the expected release of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl on December 1, 2023, fans of the first-person shooter survival horror game can look forward to the continuation of the Stalker franchise.