CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Expected to Release on 1st December, 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Expected to Release on 1st December, 2023

The upcoming game Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is likely to be released on December 1, 2023, according to the distributor Plaion. Although the development studio GSC Game World, which is also self-publishing the game, has not yet confirmed the release date, Plaion is listing it as December 1 on its website.

The listing by Plaion appears to be more than just a placeholder, as other games on the website have a placeholder date of December 31, 2023, indicating that the December 1 date for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is intentional.

GSC Game World, a Ukrainian developer, recently faced a setback when an early test build of Stalker 2 was stolen and leaked online by Russian hackers. The company has urged fans not to share the leaked build, which was obtained through a cyberattack lasting for over a year.

Last year, GSC Game World moved its operations from Kyiv to Prague due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In March, the studio confirmed that it had been targeted by Russian hackers, with one employee’s accounts being hacked and the studio receiving blackmail threats. However, the company remains resilient, stating that attempts to intimidate or blackmail them are futile.

With the expected release of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl on December 1, 2023, fans of the first-person shooter survival horror game can look forward to the continuation of the Stalker franchise.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Far Cry 7: New Sheriff in Town and Exciting Possibilities

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Get Ready for QuakeCon 2023 with Exciting Goodies

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Best Gaming and Entertainment Deals This Week

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

AI Can Listen to Keystrokes and Guess Your Passwords, Study Finds

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Extreme Weather Events Worsen Globally as Earth’s Temperature Rises

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

How Nanodiamond Powder is Revolutionizing the Tech Industry

Aug 13, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Far Cry 7: New Sheriff in Town and Exciting Possibilities

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments