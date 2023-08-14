Stalker 2: Potential Release Date and Speculation

The highly anticipated Xbox exclusive, Stalker 2, has been generating excitement among gamers for the past few years. It seems that we may finally be nearing its release, with the game scheduled to be showcased at gamescom 2023 next week.

There has been much speculation about when Stalker 2 will be available on Xbox and PC, and a potential release date has now come to light. Twitter user Andrew Marmo noticed that distributor Plaion (previously known as Koch Media) has listed Stalker 2 with a release date of December 1st, 2023. This listing seems to be supported by updates from Amazon Germany and other social media users who claim to have seen the same date at various retailers.

While this December 1st date could be valid, it is important to note that December is often used as a placeholder month for release dates. Until the developer, GSC Game World, provides official confirmation, there is no guarantee that this date is accurate.

Fans of Stalker 2 will have their fingers crossed for a definitive answer at the upcoming gamescom event in Cologne. It is there that more information regarding the release date is expected to be revealed.

What are your thoughts on December 1st, 2023 as a potential release date for Stalker 2? Let us know in the comments section below.