The Developers of STALKER 2 Discuss First Hands-On at gamescom 2023 and Address “Downgrade” Debate

The developers of STALKER 2, GSC Game World, have provided insights into the game’s first hands-on experience at gamescom 2023, as well as addressing the “downgrade” debate sparked by the release of a new gameplay trailer. Despite the challenging circumstances faced by the Ukrainian developer due to the ongoing war with Russia, GSC Game World remains committed to achieving the visual quality and level of polish showcased in the game’s eye-catching 2021 trailer.

STALKER 2 was featured in the Microsoft booth at gamescom 2023, allowing both the public and press to play the post-apocalyptic first-person shooter for the first time. However, the hands-on experience revealed some rough edges in the game. IGN’s hands-on preview noted that while STALKER 2 is technically imperfect and falls into the “eurojank” category associated with ambitious yet technically flawed eastern European games, it still captures an authentic Soviet bloc world filled with opportunities for exploration and gameplay.

In response to the “downgrade” claims that emerged following the release of the latest trailer, Maksym Yanchyi, the lead Xbox programmer on STALKER 2, and Zakhar Bocharov, GSC Game World’s public relations manager, explained the studio’s approach. They acknowledged that there are risks associated with releasing an imperfect build, but the intention was to give players a chance to experience the game firsthand.

Bocharov reassured fans that there is more work to be done to further improve the game, and that the “downgrade” reactions often stem from marketing materials being seen as work in progress. He emphasized that certain aspects of the demo shown at gamescom actually looked more beautiful than what was revealed in the trailer, and that GSC Game World is actively utilizing the capabilities of Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 to enhance the overall graphics of STALKER 2.

Despite the ups and downs faced during development, GSC Game World’s goal is to achieve the same level of graphics showcased in the gameplay video released in 2021. The team is optimistic about reaching their target visuals, although there may be some hurdles along the way. STALKER 2 is scheduled to be released in early 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X and S.

Sources: IGN