Stability AI Releases StableCode, an Open Language Model for Code Generation

Stability AI, the generative AI startup known for its Stable Diffusion technology, has announced the public release of StableCode. StableCode is a large language model (LLM) designed to assist users in generating programming language code. It is available in three different levels: a base model for general use cases, an instruction model, and a long-context-window model that supports up to 16,000 tokens.

The StableCode model is built on the open-source BigCode project, with additional filtering and fine-tuning by Stability AI. Initially, StableCode will support code development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, C, markdown, and C++ programming languages.

The aim of StableCode is to empower users with good ideas to solve coding problems and write programs. By providing a user-friendly model, Stability AI hopes to enable anyone to create code that addresses specific issues.

StableCode’s training data comes from the BigCode project, which focuses on data governance, model governance, and model training. Stability AI filtered and cleaned the BigCode data to improve the quality of the model. In addition to training on general programming language tasks, Stability AI performed additional training steps on specific programming languages.

One of the standout features of StableCode is its long-context-window version, which has a context window of 16,000 tokens. This allows for more specialized and complex code generation prompts, as well as the ability to analyze medium-sized code bases with multiple files. The longer context window helps the model understand the code base and generate tailored code suggestions.

StableCode utilizes rotary position embedding (RoPE) instead of the traditional ALiBi (Attention with Linear Biases) approach for position outputs in transformer models. RoPE does not prioritize present tokens over past tokens, making it more suitable for code generation, where there is no fixed narrative structure.

With the initial release of StableCode, Stability AI aims to gather feedback from developers and explore the potential applications of the model. They plan to work closely with the developer community to understand their needs and further develop the StableCode model.

