Assistant Professor Receives Grant to Enhance Genetic Technology Education

Dr. Kaitlyn Dykstra, an assistant professor of biology at St. Bonaventure University, has been awarded a $1,500 teaching grant from online learning platform Course Hero. She is one of 52 educators to receive funding through this grant program.

The grant will allow Dr. Dykstra’s biology students at St. Bonaventure to conduct research on a genetic technology of their choice. They will then create a multimedia online presentation to educate the community about the advancements in genetic technologies. This project aims to inform the public about the applications, limitations, and ethical considerations of genetic engineering and DNA sequencing technology.

In today’s world, genetic technologies are becoming increasingly prevalent, from DNA-based genealogy to gene-editing therapies. Therefore, it is essential for people to understand how these technologies work and how they are utilized, not just limited to scientists. Dr. Dykstra hopes that the grant will provide her Genetics course students with the necessary resources to create engaging and informative digital presentations on genetics that can be shared online.

The recipients of the Course Hero teaching grant were selected based on a blind review process by a team of former educators from Course Hero. The $100,000 grant has been distributed among 52 educators from 142 institutions for the fall 2023 term. The aim of the grant program is to support the integration of digital tools into coursework, allowing educators to enhance their teaching methods and engage students more effectively.

Course Hero is an online learning platform that offers over 100 million course-specific study resources, including materials created by students and educators. It also provides 24/7 tutor help. More than 150,000 faculty members across the United States and Canada use Course Hero to share resources with their students, collaborate with other educators, and explore new strategies for instruction.

With the support of the Course Hero teaching grant, Dr. Dykstra and her students at St. Bonaventure aim to contribute to the public’s understanding of genetic technologies and promote scientific literacy in the community.

