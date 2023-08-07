Square Enix’s Share Price Drops Following Earnings Release

Square Enix’s share price in Japan has experienced a significant decrease of almost 15% after the company released its Q2 2023 earnings report. While the publisher reported a 14% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, profits saw a decline of around 65%.

At the close of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, Square Enix’s share price was ¥6,366. However, when the market reopened, it dropped to ¥5,566 and remained around this level throughout the day, reaching a low of ¥5,457 at one point. This drop marks the lowest share price for the company since May 2022 and is considered its worst intraday decline in three years.

One factor contributing to Square Enix’s disappointing financial results, according to Bloomberg, is the release of Final Fantasy 16. During a post-earnings call, President Takashi Kiryu allegedly stated that the initial sales of the game did not meet the company’s high expectations. He also mentioned that the slow adoption of the PlayStation 5 console limited the sales of Final Fantasy 16, expressing optimism that the resolution of hardware shortages would provide opportunities for software sales growth.

Square Enix reported that Final Fantasy 16 shipped and digitally sold three million copies within its first week of release in June, making its debut sales comparable to those of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which achieved around 3.5 million copies in ten days. However, it should be noted that Final Fantasy 16’s release was exclusive to the PlayStation 5, while Final Fantasy 7 Remake was available on the PlayStation 4, which had a larger user base.

The previous numbered installment in the series, Final Fantasy 15, holds the record as the fastest-selling entry, with five million units shipped and sold digitally in its first 24 hours across multiple platforms. Additional information on the reasons behind the decline in Square Enix’s share price is not provided in the rewritten article.