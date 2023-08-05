Square Enix Translates Final Fantasy VII Scene into LEGO

Earlier this year, Square Enix announced their plan to recreate one of four iconic scenes from Final Fantasy VII using LEGO. Fans were given the opportunity to vote for their favorite scene, and the winning choice has now been revealed.

The chosen scene, known as the ‘Sector 5 Slums Church’, has been meticulously recreated by Square Enix in LEGO form. While the company has no plans to sell the LEGO set, fans still have a chance to own it. There are currently two versions in existence, and one lucky winner will have the opportunity to win one of them.

To participate in the contest, all you need to do is follow Square Enix on X and like/retweet a designated post. The official contest details can be found [insert link].

This unique collaboration between Square Enix and LEGO allows fans of the popular video game to experience a beloved scene in a new and exciting way. By merging the creativity of LEGO with the nostalgia of Final Fantasy VII, the ‘Sector 5 Slums Church’ LEGO set brings iconic characters and locations to life.

Stay tuned for more updates on this special collaboration and future opportunities to engage with Square Enix and LEGO.