Square Enix Announces PC Version of Final Fantasy 16 and DLC Plans

Square Enix has officially announced that a PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is currently in development. This news was shared by Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy 16, during a PAX West panel. Yoshida also revealed that the game will be receiving two instalments of paid DLC.

The PC version of Final Fantasy 16 has been highly anticipated by fans, and Yoshida expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming feedback and support received from players. To show their appreciation, the development team has released a free update for the game, which includes new controller layouts, a weapon skin feature, and alternate outfits for certain characters.

In response to the community’s strong desire for more of Valisthea’s story and its inhabitants, the development team has begun working on two paid DLC expansions. While Final Fantasy 16 was initially released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Square Enix acknowledges the demand for a PC version and has confirmed that it is currently in the works.

More details about the PC version and the upcoming DLC expansions will be announced before the end of the year. Yoshida assured fans to stay tuned for further updates.

Final Fantasy 16 was released for PS5 in June as a timed exclusive. Yoshida had previously expressed his desire to release a PC version, but clarified that the optimization process would take time. Square Enix aims to deliver the best gaming experience on each platform and will eventually release the PC version, but there is currently no specific timeline for its release.

Sources:

– Square Enix [686 articles]

– PC [8,036 articles]

– Final Fantasy XVI [105 articles]

– Naoki Yoshida [90 articles]

– PlayStation 5 [5,118 articles]