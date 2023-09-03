Final Fantasy XVI Songs Coming to Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

Square Enix has announced that 11 songs from the upcoming game Final Fantasy XVI will be added to the rhythm game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. Fans of Final Fantasy on the Nintendo Switch can look forward to these new tracks, which will be available on November 1st as part of the Season Pass Vol. 3. The good news is that the pack will also be available for purchase separately.

The full list of tracks includes “My Star,” “Hide, Hieaway,” “To Sail Forbidden Seas,” “Away,” “Control,” “Titan Lost,” “Ascension,” “The Riddle,” “Logos,” “Find the Flame,” and “No Risk, No Reward.” These new songs promise to enhance the gaming experience and bring the world of Final Fantasy XVI to life in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

For those who haven’t tried Theatrhythm Final Bar Line yet, there is a demo available on the Switch eShop. Additionally, you can check out the Nintendo Life review for more information about the game.

Fans of both Final Fantasy and rhythm games are sure to be excited by this news. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or new to the franchise, these new tracks will provide an immersive and enjoyable gameplay experience. So mark your calendars for November 1st and get ready to dive into the world of Final Fantasy XVI in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

Sources:

– Square Enix Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinalFantasy/status/1433327464572575240