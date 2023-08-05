Poland-based Spyware LetMeSpy Shuts Down After Data Breach

Poland-based spyware LetMeSpy has announced its “permanent shutdown” after its servers were wiped out in a data breach in June. The spyware service will cease operations by the end of August and is blocking users from logging in or signing up with new accounts. The breach involved unauthorized access to LetMeSpy’s database, resulting in the downloading and deletion of data by the attacker. LetMeSpy’s app no longer functions, and the company’s website no longer offers the spyware app for download.

LetMeSpy was an Android phone monitoring app that aimed to remain hidden on the victim’s phone home screen, making it difficult to detect and remove. The app would steal messages, call logs, and real-time location data from the victim’s device. The leaked database revealed that LetMeSpy had been used to steal data from over 13,000 compromised Android devices globally. The spyware claimed to have control over more than 236,000 devices prior to the breach. The data also indicated that the spyware was developed by a Krakow-based tech company called Radeal, whose CEO, Rafal Lidwin, did not respond to requests for comment.

LetMeSpy is the latest spyware operation to shut down following a security incident that exposed victims’ data and the identities of the operators. Previously, Spytrac, which had over a million user records in its database, and its operator, Support King, were shut down due to similar breaches. Support King had been banned from the surveillance industry by regulators in 2021 for failing to secure stolen data from its spyware app, SpyFone.

