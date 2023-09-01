CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Hits 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Hits 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Spyro Reignited Trilogy, developed by Toys for Bob and published by Activision, has reached a milestone in sales, with 10 million units sold worldwide. The collection, which includes remakes of the beloved platformer games Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, initially launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13, 2018. It later became available for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 3, 2019.

The Spyro series, which first debuted in September 1998, is approaching its 25th anniversary on September 9. To celebrate, Activision encourages fans to follow the series’ social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for updates on the 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The original Spyro games, developed by Insomniac and published by Sony, were critically acclaimed upon release and quickly gained a devoted fan base. The series has since spanned fourteen games, including reboots, spin-offs, and collections, all of which received positive reviews.

When Toys for Bob announced the remaster of the original three games with Spyro Reignited Trilogy, fans were ecstatic. The game was praised for its attention to detail, timeless charm, stunning graphics, and faithfulness to the original masterpieces. The remastered soundtrack, with 49 tracks composed by The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, also garnered acclaim.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy has seen success on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. To commemorate the anniversary, Activision has released the remastered soundtrack on Spotify for fans to enjoy.

Sources:
– Activision
– Gematsu

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Philips Hue Launches Smart Home Security Cameras

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Shifting Focus: How Structured Data and Schema Testing Can Increase SERP Visibility

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

How to Obtain the Necrochasm Exotic Weapon in Destiny 2

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Philips Hue Launches Smart Home Security Cameras

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Shifting Focus: How Structured Data and Schema Testing Can Increase SERP Visibility

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

How to Obtain the Necrochasm Exotic Weapon in Destiny 2

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Google Increases Prices for Nest Aware Subscriptions

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments