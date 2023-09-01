Spyro Reignited Trilogy Hits 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Spyro Reignited Trilogy, developed by Toys for Bob and published by Activision, has reached a milestone in sales, with 10 million units sold worldwide. The collection, which includes remakes of the beloved platformer games Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, initially launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13, 2018. It later became available for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 3, 2019.

The Spyro series, which first debuted in September 1998, is approaching its 25th anniversary on September 9. To celebrate, Activision encourages fans to follow the series’ social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for updates on the 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The original Spyro games, developed by Insomniac and published by Sony, were critically acclaimed upon release and quickly gained a devoted fan base. The series has since spanned fourteen games, including reboots, spin-offs, and collections, all of which received positive reviews.

When Toys for Bob announced the remaster of the original three games with Spyro Reignited Trilogy, fans were ecstatic. The game was praised for its attention to detail, timeless charm, stunning graphics, and faithfulness to the original masterpieces. The remastered soundtrack, with 49 tracks composed by The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, also garnered acclaim.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy has seen success on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. To commemorate the anniversary, Activision has released the remastered soundtrack on Spotify for fans to enjoy.

Sources:

– Activision

– Gematsu