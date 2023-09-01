Spyro Reignited Trilogy Celebrates 10 Million Units Sold

The iconic video game character Spyro the Dragon is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the official Spyro Twitter account has announced that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has achieved a remarkable milestone—it has sold over 10 million units.

Developed by Toys for Bob, the Reignited Trilogy was initially launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, with a Nintendo Switch release following the next year. This trilogy comprises remastered versions of the first three Spyro games: Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Gateway to Glimmer (Ripto’s Rage! in North America), and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

The sales figures, according to Activision estimates and reports, suggest that Spyro still has a strong and devoted fan base. This success has left many fans eagerly awaiting a “true” fourth game in the Spyro series, similar to what happened with the Crash Bandicoot franchise.

Spyro the Dragon was first released on September 9, 1998, for the original PlayStation. The game revolves around a purple dragon named Spyro and his dragonfly friend Sparx, who must rescue the Dragon Kingdom from Gnasty Gnorc. This villain has transformed the larger dragons into crystal and stolen their gems.

The two sequels to Spyro the Dragon built upon the original game, offering players new worlds to explore, additional skills to master, and sometimes even the opportunity to play as different characters. For those who grew up with a PlayStation or were fans of 3D platformers, Spyro was a beloved and cherished experience.

If you have played the Spyro Reignited Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch, let us know your thoughts in the comments. And like many others, feel free to share your excitement for a possible fourth installment in the Spyro series.

