Glentress World Champs Showcase RockShox’s XC-Oriented Flight Attendant System

The recent Glentress World Champs not only delivered exciting racing but also showcased the latest technology in the form of RockShox’s Flight Attendant system, which is gaining traction among XC riders.

During the Lenzerheide World Cup, Nino Schurter’s bike caught attention with its RockShox Flight Attendant equipped SID fork. Now, we have a closer look at the shock that was previously hidden inside Nino’s Scott Spark frame. The shock closely resembles the already available SIDLuxe version but with the addition of an electronic controller and battery.

In addition to the standard SIDLuxe Flight Attendant shock, RockShox has also developed the system to be integrated into the new SIDLuxe IsoStrut rear shock, which is found in the recently released Trek Supercaliber.

Electronic suspension has become increasingly popular among XC racers as it allows them to focus solely on the course without having to manipulate remote lock-out levers. SR Suntour, a company that has introduced its own electronic XC suspension, revealed that Tom Pidcock’s suspension settings were adjusted between 150 and 200 times per lap during the opening World Cup round in Nove Mesto. This level of adjustment would be a challenge if done manually.

The necessity of electronic suspension is still a topic of debate, but it has already delivered impressive results this year. Notably, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock both secured elite XC World Championship titles using electronic suspension.

Overall, the Glentress World Champs provided an opportunity to witness the advancements in XC-oriented suspension technology, with RockShox’s Flight Attendant system taking the spotlight.