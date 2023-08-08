CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Spotify’s AI DJ Feature Expands to 50 New Countries

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Spotify is expanding the beta version of its AI-enhanced DJ feature to 50 additional countries. Initially launched in the US and Canada in February, the feature has since rolled out in the UK and Ireland. Now, Spotify users in more countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand will have access to the robotic DJ known as Wolfman Jack.

The Spotify DJ feature, available to premium subscription members, offers algorithmic recommendations on what to listen to, along with AI-generated DJ commentary. However, there is a language limitation as the DJ only speaks English, regardless of the listener’s location. While this may not be an issue for English-speaking countries like Australia and New Zealand, it can be an annoyance for listeners in countries like Ghana and Singapore.

Despite the language constraint, the Spotify DJ feature remains an impressive toolset. It combines OpenAI’s large language model (LLM) technology, which powers ChatGPT, with Sonantic’s AI voice generation platform. Sonantic was acquired by Spotify last year for its expertise in generating realistic speech. Additionally, the platform provides written information explaining why a particular song was chosen.

The beta version of Spotify’s AI DJ feature is currently available for Spotify Premium users worldwide. However, as it is still in beta, users can expect changes and improvements in both the short-term and long-term future. Spotify is committed to iterating and innovating the experience, offering an enhanced music streaming experience through AI technology.

