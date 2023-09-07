CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Spotify Testing Paywall for Song Lyrics, Faces Backlash from Users

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Spotify Testing Paywall for Song Lyrics, Faces Backlash from Users

Spotify is currently testing a paywall on its song lyrics feature to encourage free users to upgrade to premium subscriptions. The lyrics, which currently appear for most songs in the app, are being hidden from users in certain regions who do not have a premium subscription. This move has received significant backlash from users, with some pointing out the hypocrisy of making people pay to read lyrics while artists are not fairly compensated.

A spokesperson for Spotify confirmed the testing but did not provide further details. The spokesperson stated, “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests, some of which end up shaping our broader user experience, while others serve as important learning opportunities.” Spotify has been known to experiment with different features and services to improve its platform and attract more premium subscribers.

The paywall for song lyrics has sparked outrage among users who criticize Spotify for the low payouts to artists. One user expressed frustration on Twitter, questioning why people should pay for lyrics when songwriters are not fairly compensated for their work. Another user highlighted how indie artists are also asked to pay a third-party service to upload their lyrics to Spotify, unless their songs become popular.

Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, previously explained the business model between artists and the platform, stating that Spotify pays artists indirectly through record companies and publishers. He acknowledged that the topic is complex and expressed regret for not addressing it earlier. In an effort to be more transparent, Spotify launched the Loud & Clear website in 2021 to provide information on payment recipients.

The paywall test for song lyrics reflects Spotify’s ongoing efforts to improve its revenue streams and encourage more users to upgrade to premium subscriptions. While the backlash from users highlights the concerns over artist compensation, Spotify continues to evolve and experiment with its features to enhance the overall user experience.

Sources:
– Billboard
– Twitter
– CBS News

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Deity Delays Shipping of Theos Digital Wireless System

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

SpaceChain Integrates Artificial Intelligence with Earth Imagery to Answer Questions

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Zoom Expands AI Offering with AI Companion and Revenue Accelerator

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Japan Launches Lunar Exploration Spacecraft in Hopes of Landing on the Moon

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Evolution of Shoulder Rotation and Elbow Extension as a Safety Mechanism

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of LAMEA Low Light Imaging in Enhancing Internet Connectivity

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Deity Delays Shipping of Theos Digital Wireless System

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments