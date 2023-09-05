Spotify Cracks Down on White Noise Podcasts in Effort to Increase Revenue

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, has a complicated relationship with white noise podcasts. While these podcasts attract millions of listeners, they also have a negative impact on Spotify’s revenue. To address this issue, Spotify is implementing changes to its Ambassador Ads program, which will limit the earnings of white noise podcasters.

An email sent to creators informed them that starting from October 1st, white noise podcasters will no longer be eligible to participate in the program. This will have a significant impact on their earnings, as some podcasters were earning as much as $18,000 from ad placements. However, Spotify has been losing $38 million in profits each year due to these types of podcasts.

The exclusion of white noise podcasters from the ads program is due to the fact that these podcasts do not benefit from ambassador ads. Unlike conversational or narrative podcasts, white noise podcasts are typically played as background noise, with passive listeners who are not as engaged. As a result, Spotify decided that it was not cost-effective to spend its marketing budget on these podcasters.

White noise podcasts, which consist of soothing sounds like waves, fans, and vacuums played on a loop, have gained immense popularity. They attract over 3 million hours of listening each day. While white noise podcasters can still earn money through automated ads or listener support, the removal from the Ambassador Ads program might have an impact on their overall earnings.

It remains to be seen how this decision will affect Spotify’s revenue. By cracking down on white noise podcasts, Spotify aims to make up for the losses it has incurred and increase its profitability. As the platform continues to expand its podcast offerings, it will need to strike a balance between attracting listeners and optimizing its revenue streams.

