MUSIC lovers warned against risky TikTok trend as subscription prices rise

Music lovers are being cautioned against following a popular but risky TikTok trend to save money as subscription prices continue to rise. According to a study by retail music provider Startle, individuals in the UK pay the highest prices for subscriptions to the top three music platforms globally, including Spotify. While the highest charges are faced by users in the United States, Spotify recently increased its Premium, Duo, and Family package costs in the UK by £1/$1, which did not sit well with its users.

In response, a trend has emerged on TikTok, with the search phrase “Spotify Premium VPN” garnering over 336 million views. The trend involves using a virtual private network (VPN) to disguise one’s IP address and access subscriptions at cheaper prices by appearing to be in a country where prices are lower. However, this trend comes with risks beyond the potential extra costs of subscriptions.

VPNs can be used as malware trojans and go against Spotify’s guidelines. Spotify prohibits any attempts to bypass its technology or access restrictions implemented by the platform. Violating these terms and conditions can result in restrictions or even account bans. This means potentially losing a lifetime’s worth of personalized music, playlists, and recommendations.

Instead of resorting to a VPN, users are advised to reconsider their current subscription plan if they are concerned about the cost. For example, friends who are all paying for individual subscriptions could consider pooling their resources and opting for a family plan. Additionally, exploring student or family discounts could help reduce subscription expenses. Alternatively, users may choose to tolerate the ads on the free version of Spotify.

It’s important for music lovers to weigh the risks and potential consequences before following popular trends on social media platforms. Being aware of the terms and conditions of subscription services is crucial to protecting accounts and ensuring a seamless music streaming experience.

Sources: Startle study, Spotify’s terms and conditions.